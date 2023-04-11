Xiaomi 13 Ultra first look revealed, has a huge circular camera module

Xiaomi recently announced that its next flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, is arriving globally soon with launch taking place later this month. Ahead of the launch, the renders for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra have leaked, giving us our first look at the device and the huge circular camera module it carries at the back.

Thanks to OnLeaks and Smartprix, we now know how the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will look at the time of launch. The renders reveal that the device has a curved edge design with a huge round camera module in the centre at the rear.

The rear panel is white in colour and has a leather finish with Xiaomi branding at the bottom. The camera module, per the renders, houses a quad camera setup and dual LED flashes. It protrudes quite a bit from the back panel. The right spine has the volume and power buttons with the USB-C port, speaker, and SIM tray at the bottom.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will measure about 163.18×74.64×9.57mm. The thickness of the smartphone including the camera bump will roughly be 15.61mm. The front of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 32MP single selfie camera in the centre and thin bezels on all four sides. The device seems to have a curved display for a premium look and feel.

The leaked specs of the device suggest it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, four 50MP rear camera sensors, and a 32MP front camera sensor.

It will be backed by a 4900mAh battery. The phone will offer support for 90W fast charging, which is slower than the 13 Pro’s 120W charging support. It is also said to offer 50W wireless charging support. It might come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and should run on Android 13-based MIUI 14