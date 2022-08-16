Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 launched in India

Xiaomi India today announced the launch of Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 in India. Enhanced version of the recently launched Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, the new television brings together the technological prowess of Dolby Audio, DTS:X, Vivid Picture Engine and more. It has a Quad core processor and runs on Android TV 11.

Xiaomi TV 5A Pro 32 will be available at a price of Rs 16,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon, Flipkart and retail stores soon. The TV delivers High Definition-Ready (HD-Ready) display, powered by Vivid Picture Engine technology for an immersive viewing experience.

The TV comes with 24W speakers, Dolby Audio and DTS:X technology for a surround sound experience. It is powered by a Quad Core Cortex A55 processor and integrates 50 percent more RAM for a better performance than its sibling. The television also features an expanded RAM of 1.5 GB along with 8 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 also features the latest version of Patchwall based on Android TV 11. The consistent software experience on PatchWall offers deep integration with 30+ international and Indian content partners and also make smart recommendations and content from 15+ languages. The smart television also comes with sleek, minimalistic remote that ensures ease of usage across a wide range of functions and control with Quick Mute, Quick Wake and Quick Settings buttons.

