Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro TWS launched

Xiaomi has launched a bunch of new hardware in China including its new foldable called the MIX Fold 2, a new flagship from Redmi namely Redmi K50 Ultra, new tablet called Pad 5 Pro 12.4 and some new smart accessories including Watch S1 Pro and Buds 4 Pro TWS. The flagship smartphones from Xiaomi draw power from Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is priced at CNY 8,999 (approx Rs 1,06,200) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage variant, CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,18,000) for 12GB + 512GB storage option while the high-end variant with 12GB + 1TB storage is priced at CNY 11,999 (approx Rs 1,41,600).

The Redmi K50 Ultra has a base 8GB + 128GB storage variant which comes at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,400) while the 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 39,000). The 12GB + 256GB storage variant sells at CNY 3,599 (approx Rs 42,500) and the 12GB + 512GB storage option is priced at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 47,200). The smartphone also comes in a Champion Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage priced at CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 49,600).

The newly launched Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (12.4-inch) is priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 35,400) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant, CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,300) for 8GB + 256GB storage, and a high-end variant with 12GB + 512GB storage for CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 49,500). It will be sold in Black, Silver, and Forest Green colour options.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro costs CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,700) for the silicone strap model while the leather strap variant has been priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,900). Xiaomi’s new smartwatch is available via Xiaomi’s online store in Black and Silver colourways.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds are priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,800). The Buds 4 Pro are available via company’s online store in Moon Shadow Black and Star Gold colour options.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 Specifications

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 sports a 6.56-inch E5 AMOLED outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and 21:9 aspect ratio. According to Xiaomi, the outer display supportd 1,000 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode.

The handset features an 8.02-inch LTPO 2.0 folding display with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass protection, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 2K+ (2,160×1,914 pixels) resolution. The inner display is built to produce 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

The Xiaomi foldable phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone features up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 features a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens with optical image stabilisation and f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 features a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 uses Xiaomi’s self-developed ‘Micro Waterdrop Hinge’. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W charging support.

Redmi K50 Ultra Specifications

The Redmi K50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch 12-bit OLED display with 2,712 x 1,220 pixelss resolution, 444PPI, 1,920Hz PWM dimming, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Adaptive HDR, DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and SGS-certified low blue light mode.

The Redmi K50 Ultra packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The smartphone also houses up to 12GB LPPDR5 RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and VC liquid cooling system.

For optics, the handset features a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Redmi K50 Ultra houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, WiFi 6, dual-band GNSS, and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers and is IP53 dust and water resistant rated. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, as the name suggests, sports a 12.4-inch display with WQHD+ (2,560×1,600 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It gets 500 nits of brightness, and has a TUV Rheinland certification for blue light emission.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It features up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM options and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture lens. At the front, it gets a 2-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The new Xiaomi tablet packs a 10,000mAh battery with 67W charging support. Connectivity options on the tablet include a USB Type-C port for charging, dual band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds are powered by a 12nm multi-core SoC and have a frequency response range of between 20Hz and 40,000Hz. With noise cancellation off, Xiaomi claims the Buds 4 Pro offer a playback time of 9 hours at 50 percent volume, and 5 hours of music playback time with noise cancellation turned on.

The earphones pack a 53mAh battery and the charging case gets a 565mAh battery. It also has support for Qi Wireless Charging Protocol. The earbuds also get a USB Type-C port for charging.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro can provide 3 hours of playback time with 5 minutes of charging with the charging case, as per the company. They also feature Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity with a range of 10m. The Buds 4 Pro and its charging case have an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, and ship with three pairs of ear tips inside the box.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 480×480 pixels resolution. It is water resistant up to 5ATM and features a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, and a temperature sensor. It comes with a stainless-steel middle frame and sapphire glass.

The new smartwatch from Xiaomi supports Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and packs a 500mAh battery with wireless charging support. These TWS earbuds can operate at temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius, and as high as 45 degrees Celsius.