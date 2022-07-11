Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 launched in India for Rs 5,999

Xiaomi has today launched Smart Standing Fan 2, the company’s new smart fan in India. Let’s take a detailed look at the new Xiaomi Product’s features, price, and availability.

The new device is priced at Rs 5,999 and is currently available for purchase on the official Mi India website. It comes in white colour.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 Features

The new Xiaomi fan features a silent BLDC Motor with dual Blade Design. It has been optimized to operate on an exceptionally low power rating (below 15W). The company claims that the motor has higher operating efficiency and longer service life than an aluminum-wire motor.

Further, the 7+5 Wing Shaped Blades increase airflow for more powerful cooling. It operates at a minimal noise level of just 30.2dB while its maximum noise level of airflow hits 55.8dB.

The new product is very lightweight. It weighs as light as 3kgs which makes it very portable. The fan has been optimized to deliver a quiet and disturbance-free experience with Xiaomi’s proprietary Natural Breeze Simulation Algorithm for a more gentle, natural breeze.

The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 can also be dismantled with an easy 6 Step Assembly Process with a washable frame. It has an adjustable wide-angle ventilation of 140° horizontal rotation & 39° vertical tilt with a 14m direct airflow range to reach every corner.

Further, the fan supports voice controls for taking your commands. You can turn your fan with a single voice command using Alexa and Google. The fan also features a smart algorithm that enables it to simulate a natural breeze. Lastly, one can switch between Natural Breeze or Direct Blow by setting the fan speed to anywhere between 1 and 100 in the Xiaomi Home App.