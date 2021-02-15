Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series launch date in India tipped for March 10

Xiaomi will host the Redmi Note 10 series in March 2021.

Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones have already been confirmed to launch in India in early March 2021. Xiaomi is yet to announce the official Redmi Note 10 series launch date in India but a new report has claimed that Redmi Note 10 series will be launched in India on March 10.



A leaked Amazon India listing has revealed the launch date of the Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro will launch in India on March 10, as per the leaked listing spotted by GizmoChina. The listing further reveals that the Note 10 Pro and Note 10 will come in 4G and 5G variants. It however does not reveal any details about the two smartphones.



Xiaomi will host the Redmi Note 10 series in March 2021. Redmi Note 10 series will also be launched exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com online and Mi stores offline.

A recent report revealed the RAM and storage options of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Redmi Note 10 will come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants. Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.

Further, Redmi Note 10 will come in Gray, White, and Green colour options, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro model will come in Bronze, Blue, and Gray colours.

Redmi Note 10 is expected to feature an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. It might be packed with a 5,050mAh battery.