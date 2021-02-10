Redmi Note 10 series set to launch in India in March

Redmi Note 10 will come in Gray, White, and Green colour options, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro model will come in Bronze, Blue, and Gray colours.

Redmi India has today announced that Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will be launching in India early in early March 2021. The series should consist of two phones- Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro.



The teaser posted by the company shows several cameras hinting at a big camera upgrade. Redmi Note 10 series will also be launched exclusively on Amazon India, Mi.com online and Mi stores offline.

A recent report revealed the RAM and storage options of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Redmi Note 10 will come in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants. Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.

Further, Redmi Note 10 will come in Gray, White, and Green colour options, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro model will come in Bronze, Blue, and Gray colours. Redmi Note 10 Pro was also certified by BIS last month with the model number M2101K6I.

Based on earlier rumours of Redmi Note 10, the phone will feature an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. It might be packed with a 5,050mAh battery.