Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro RAM and storage variants leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2021 12:32 pm

Redmi Note 10 will come in Gray, White, and Green colour options, while the Note 10 Pro model will come in Bronze, Blue, and Gray colours.
Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro next month. The devices have received multiple certifications from FCC, BIS, and more. The RAM and storage options of both smartphones have now leaked online.

MySmartPrice, in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal, has revealed the RAM and storage options of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. As per the report, Redmi Note 10 will come in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to come in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage.

Further, Note 10 will come in Gray, White, and Green colour options, while the Note 10 Pro model will come in Bronze, Blue, and Gray colours.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications were leaked recently. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to sport an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset. The phone is said to have a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, a macro sensor, and a depth sensor.

The phone is likely to run on Android 11 OS with the company's own MIUI 12 custom skin on top. The global variant could come with NFC support while the same would not be included on the Indian model. The Redmi Note 10 Pro should be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

 
There are no detailed specifications available for the Vanilla Redmi Note 10 yet, but it should also come with a high refresh rate IPS LCD display, and should run on Android 11.

