Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro, Xiaomi 4K TV FX Series Launched in India

The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series have been launched in India with Fire TV built-in. Both the series come in two sizes each, and have features like multiple HDMI ports, Picture-in-Picture support, and more. Here’s everything to know about them.

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro, 4K TV FX Series: Price, Availability

The 43-inch models of the series are available to purchase across Amazon.in, Flipkart (QLED TV FX Pro only), and mi.com. The 43-inch QLED TV FX Pro is priced at Rs 27,999 while the 4K TV FX model is priced at Rs 26,499 and buyers can avail a cashback of Rs 2,000 when using HDFC Bank EMI as mode of payment.

The 55-inch models of both the series are available to purchase across Amazon.in, Flipkart (4K TV FX series only), and mi.com. The 55-inch QLED TV FX Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 while the 4K TV FX model is priced at Rs 36,999 and buyers can avail a cashback of Rs 2,000 when using HDFC Bank EMI as mode of payment.

The Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro and Xiaomi 4K TV FX series will be available starting 12th May 2025.

Xiaomi QLED TV FX Pro, 4K TV FX Series: Features

Available in 43” and 55” sizes, the FX Series brings 4K UHD picture quality and a premium metal bezel-less design. They support Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X along with Fire TV built-in, Universal voice search with Alexa, Picture in Picture technology, AirPlay 2, and support for over 12,000+ apps.

The all-new Xiaomi future proof Remote offers direct access to major streaming apps, intuitive playback controls, and an integrated Alexa voice button. It comes with dedicated mute, number keys, and shortcut hotkeys.

Inside, the series is powered by quad-core A55 processor and 32GB storage. Multiple connectivity options—3 HDMI ports (including one with eARC), 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, and Ethernet, are available.

Customers can also perform multiple other functions beyond streaming, such as controlling Alexa-compatible smart appliances via Xiaomi remote with Alexa and accessing multiple content sources simultaneously through the Picture-in-Picture technology. With the Picture-in-Picture feature, customers can view the live feed from their Alexa-compatible security cameras, without pausing their content. Just say, “Alexa, show me the front door camera” or “Alexa, show me the baby monitor camera” to view the feed on the top of the content already showing on the TV.

Through the power of Alexa and the discovery-focused experience of Fire TV, customers can quickly search shows, movies and games by using the Xiaomi remote with Alexa. With simple Voice commands to Alexa in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, customers can also search for information, check cricket scores, play music, or control Alexa-compatible smart home appliances.

Fire TV provides customers access to movies, TV shows and episodes, games, and much more across 12,000+ apps via the Amazon Appstore. Customers can stream thousands of movies and TV show episodes from popular services like Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV (subscription fees may apply), as well as enjoy free ad-supported content on Amazon MX Player, YouTube, and other services.

Additionally, customers can access popular live channels such as Aaj Tak, Zee News, India Today, and DD National via nexGTV and more. With the Live tab and On Now row, customers can stream TV serials, watch live news or browse the channel guide, all in one place.

With Fire TV built-in, customers can switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps seamlessly from their home screen. They can simply say “Alexa, switch to Star Sports 1” – eliminating the need to switch TV inputs, use set-top-box remote control, or connect additional IR cables (requires a compatible DTH provider).

The 34W box speakers on the QLED TV FX Pro are powered by Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X. Aside from that, the QLED series also supports HDR10+ as well.