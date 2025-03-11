Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra have been launched in India with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset underneath. The two devices have been co-engineered with Leica for an enhanced photography experience. Here are all the details of the two devices including their specifications, price, and availability.

Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Price, Availability

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will cost Rs 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option. Customers pre-booking the phone will get a free Photography Kit Legend Edition and an ICICI Bank Rs 10,000 instant discount offer.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition with a USB-C camera grip, a 2,000mAh in-built battery, and a detachable shutter button, when bought separately, will cost Rs 11,999.

The Xiaomi 15 costs Rs 64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. Those pre-booking the handset can get a Rs 5,000 instant discount using ICICI Bank cards and free Xiaomi Care Plan benefits worth Rs 5,999.

Pre-booking for both handsets will be open from March 19 and will continue through April 2. The early access sale for the devices opens today, March 11. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon, Xiaomi India e-store, and select offline stores. The base Xiaomi 15 comes in Black, Green, and White shades, while the Ultra variant is offered in a single Silver Chrome colour.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 522ppi. It reaches a peak brightness of 3200 nits and supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ formats. Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device gets 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a quad-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-900 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, a 50MP OIS-enabled IMX858 f/1.8 3x telephoto unit and a 200MP f/2.6 Samsung HP9 4.3x periscope telephoto sensor. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the device packs a 5410mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging, 80W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Chinese variant sports a 6000mAh battery on the other hand.

The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v6.0, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 7 in China), an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It is also IP68 rated. There’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Xiaomi 15: Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 gets a 6.36-inch (2670 x 1200 pixels) 1.5K Resolution M9 12-bit OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, LTPO technology for 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Xiaomi Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection.

It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Xiaomi 15 gets a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with f/1.62 Light Fusion 900 lens, Hyper OIS, LED flash, Leica Summilux lens, paired with a 50MP 115-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, ans a 50MP 2.6x 10cm Infinity Leica telephoto camera with f/2.0 Aperture and OIS. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 15 is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the Xiaomi 14 has a 5240mAh battery with 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Chinese version gets a 5400mAh battery.

It further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 (Wi-Fi 7 in China), an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. The handset is also IP68 rated.