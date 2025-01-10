Xiaomi Pad 7 Launched in India with Nano Texture Display

Xiaomi Pad 7 has been launched in India as the successor to the Pad 6 that debuted in the country back in 2023. The Pad 7 comes in three versions, where one of them has a nano texture display to eliminate reflections which adversely affect the viewing experience when surroundings are bright. Here’s everything the tablet has to offer.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Price, Availability

The Pad 7 comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB versions, priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. The 256GB model is available in an additional Nano Texture Display Edition which is priced at Rs 32,999. The device comes in Sage Green, Graphite Grey, and Mirage Purple shades. ICICI Bnak card users can avail of a Rs 1,000 discount. The tablet goes on sale from January 13 on Amazon India, Xiaomi retail stores, and Mi.com.

The Focus Pen stylus is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Focus Keyboard costs Rs 8,999. The regular Xiaomi Pad 7 cover costs Rs 1,499. While the Pen and Cover will be available from January 13, the Focus Keyboard cover will go on sale in February. They’ll be available via ths same platforms as Xiaomi Pad 7.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 7 sports an 11.2-inch (3200 x 2136) 3:2 LCD display with up to a 144hz variable refresh rate, 345 ppi, 800 nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, hardware-level blue light reduction, along with TÜV Rheinland hardware-level low blue light certification. There’s an optional nano texture coating available. The Pad 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 4nm Processor.

It gets up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage options. For optics, the Pad 7 has a 13MP primary camera with 1/3.06″ sensor, f/2.2 aperture, on the back and an 8MP OV08D f/2.2 front-facing sensor.

It packs an 8850mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.4, and a USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Along with that, it gets Dolby Atmos-powered quad speaker system, paired with a 4-mic setup. In addition, it supports the Xiaomi Keyboard and stylus as well, and runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.