Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch in India on April 27

Xiaomi has today confirmed to launch its next tablet called Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27. The company is also launching Xiaomi 12 Pro on same day in the country. So Xiaomi Pad 5 will finally make its debut in the Indian market on April 27 alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Xiaomi has also has created a dedicated page for the upcoming Xiaomi tablet with a “Notify Me” button. It is also confirmed to be available from Amazon India.

The Xiaomi Pad 5, alongside the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, was launched back last year in China. The Xiaomi Pad 5 later made its global debut and is already available in some markets. Let us take a look at the Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications and features.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5 features an 11-inch WQHD+ (1,600×2,560 pixel) TrueTone display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Further, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, an LED flash, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with 1080p recording.

The tablet is backed by an 8,720mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Xiaomi claims it offers up to 10 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, and 5 days of music playback.

The device runs on MIUI 12.5 Pad OS software skin based on Android 11. Additionally, the tablet comes with quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and more. Lastly, the tablet supports Face Unlock and also supports split-screen for multitasking.