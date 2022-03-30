Xiaomi Pad 5 teased to launch in India soon

Xiaomi will be launching a new tablet in India soon. While the company has not revealed the name of the upcoming tablet, it is expected that the Mi Pad 5, which was launched in China last year will make its debut in India.

The company has created a dedicated page for the upcoming Xiaomi tablet with a “Notify Me” button. Apart from it, the Xiaomi India’s official Twitter handle has also shared the first teaser of its tablet.

However, the tweet does not reveal the launch date or any specifications of the upcoming tablet. We expect an official announcement soon by the company for the Indian launch. Have a look at the tweet below:

𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙪𝙡 𝙞𝙨 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙣! #KeepTabsOnUs



Get notified: https://t.co/nBRVRR2GeC pic.twitter.com/0lTFLgg3OV — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 29, 2022

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5 features an 11-inch WQHD+ (1,600×2,560 pixel) TrueTone display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Further, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, an LED flash, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with 1080p recording.

The tablet is backed by an 8,720mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Xiaomi claims it offers up to 10 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, and 5 days of music playback.

The device runs on MIUI 12.5 Pad OS software skin based on Android 11. Additionally, the tablet comes with quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and more. Lastly, the tablet supports Face Unlock and also supports split-screen for multitasking.