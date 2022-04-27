Xiaomi Pad 5 launched in India starting at Rs 26,999

Xiaomi has today launched the Xiaomi Pad 5, the company’s latest tablet in India. The tablet has a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 860 with 6GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos and a 6.85mm sleek body.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 128GB model and the 256GB model is priced at Rs 28,999. It will be available from Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home stores and offline stores starting from May 3. The tablet will be available at an introductory price of Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively till May 7. It comes in Cosmic Gray colour.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications

It features an 11-inch WQHD+ (1,600×2,560 pixel) TrueTone display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Further, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The tablet supports Xiaomi Smart Pen that comes with 4096 pressure sensitivity and 240Hz touch sampling rate and weighs just 12.2g. In addition, for optics, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, and an LED flash. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with 1080p recording.

The tablet is backed by an 8,720mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, Xiaomi claims it offers up to 10 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, and 5 days of music playback.

The device runs on MIUI 12.5 Pad OS software skin based on Android 11. Additionally, the tablet comes with quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and more. It weighs 511grams and measures 254.69 × 166.25 × 6.85mm. Lastly, the tablet supports Face Unlock and also supports split-screen for multitasking.