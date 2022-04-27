Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Price, Specifications & Offers

Xiaomi has launched the 12 Pro 5G smartphone in India after the device debuted globally back in March. Considering the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India, it competes with the likes of iQOO 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. It comes with features such as 120W fast charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and an E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display to offer a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 62,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB variant that carries a price tag of Rs 66,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available in Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Opera Mauve colours and will go on sale starting 12 noon on May 2. It will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other key retail channels in the country.

Xiaomi is also offering an introductory offer during which the device will be sold with a discount of Rs 4,000. Customers purchasing the phone with an ICICI Bank card or EMI options will also get an additional Rs 6,000 discount. Additionally, company is conducting a ‘Special Xiaomi Fan Sale’ at 12 noon on May 1 for existing Redmi and Xiaomi phone users. It will bring a 100 percent discount of up to Rs 20,000 on exchange of an existing Xiaomi or Redmi phone. The early sale will take place through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5) display with a WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Read More: Xiaomi Pad 5 launched in India starting at Rs 26,999

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 730 GPU. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup including a 50MP IMX707 main camera with OIS, 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and a 50MP f/1.9 telephoto sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a 4600mAh battery that has support for 120W fast charging and is also equipped with Xiaomi’s own Surge P1 charging chip. Further, there’s support for 50W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G NR, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type C. Additional features include four-unit stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon which has 2x woofers and 2x tweeters. The device runs on Android 12 based on MIUI 13 and has an X-Axis Linear Vibration Motor.