Xiaomi MIX Flip Coming on July 19, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed

Xiaomi is stepping into the flip foldable smartphone segment with its first ever flip device coming on July 19, dubbed Xiaomi MIX Flip. The confirmation from Xiaomi not only makes the device official, but the brand has also revealed the design of the foldable and the Processor it will come powered with.

As confirmed by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on X, the Xiaomi MIX Flip is arriving on July 19 alongside the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4. The MIX Flip is confirmed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, as seen in the image shared by Jun. Aside from that, it appears to have a rather thin design, judging by the thickness of the hinge that can be observed in the image.

In addition, the MIX Flip will incorporate Leica tuned cameras, same as the other recent flagships from Xiaomi, also including the upcoming MIX Fold 4. In another post shared by Xiaomi CEO, the cover display design of the MIX Flip was also revealed, where one can notice how the panel wraps the entire one half of the device, similar to how the Razr 50 Ultra handles the cover screen.

The dual camera Sensors are vertically stacked, with what appears to be even bezels all around the outer display. Aside from that, the colour options for the device will include at least four options, such as purple, silver, black, and purple with a textured back panel. The right spine of the device houses the power button that seems to double as a fingerprint sensor, coupled with the volume rocker.

The device has also been confirmed to be run on HyperOS out of the box, likely based on Android 14. While no other details of the handset have been confirmed, leaks suggest the device will sport a 1.5K Resolution inner foldable display.

In terms of optics, the main camera could be a 50-megapixel OV50E sensor, paired with a 60-megapixel OV60A secondary telephoto sensor with a 2x optical zoom. It is also tipped to get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The handset may pack a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support.