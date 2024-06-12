Xiaomi 14 CIVI India Launch: Price, Specs, Competition

Xiaomi has announced the launch of 14 CIVI mid-range smartphone in India that comes packed with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor under the hood, paired with a quad-curved display and a triple rear camera setup that gets Leica tuning. Here’s what it has to offer.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI: Price, Specs

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is priced at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB trim and Rs 47,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB model. It comes in blue, green, and black colour options and will be available via Flipkart and Xiaomi’s online and offline stores beginning June 20 at 12 PM IST. The device will go on pre-order later today, at 2 PM IST. If you pre-order the device until June 19, you’ll get a free Redmi Watch 3 Active. Bank discount of Rs 2,999 is also available when you order the device using an ICICI Bank credit card or you can apply an exchange offer of Rs 3,000.

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED quad-curved display with a Resolution of 2750 x 1236 pixels. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 12-bit color, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies.

The smartphone draws power from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage capacity. It operates on the Android 14-based HyperOS operating system.

For optics, the 14 CIVI has a triple-camera setup on the rear, comprising of a 50MP Leica Summilux main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support and f/1.63 aperture. Accompanying it is a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP f/1.98 portrait telephoto Samsung JN1 lens with 2x Optical Zoom support.

On the front, the device sports a pill-shaped cutout housing dual selfie cameras, including primary a 32MP shooter with an f/2.0 Aperture and Autofocus capability. The secondary sensor is also a 32MP one, but is an ultra-wide angle lens with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support and an f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. For connectivity, you will get Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. There’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor, Z-Axis linear vibration motor, IR Blaster and stereo speakers as well.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI: Competitors

One of the main competitors of the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is the Realme GT 6T. The Realme handset lacks behind in terms of the processor in use but is still quite a capable device. It gets a brighter display than Xiaomi 14 CIVI’s panel and has a much bigger 5500mAh battery with faster 120W fast charging.

In terms of cameras though, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI leaps forward with a better camera setup on the back as well as the front. However, the GT 6T takes back its lead with its price, where even the top model of the device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs less than Xiaomi’s device, at Rs 39,999.

If you want a camera-centric smartphone and also want to game on it, opt for the Xiaomi 14 CIVI but if you can’t extend your budget beyond Rs 40,000 and want a value-for-money smartphone with a capable display, long-lasting battery, and a decent overall performer, then go for the Realme GT 6T.

If you want even better value, opt for the Poco F6 which has the same Chipset as 14 CIVI, a bigger battery, faster charging, and a decent display. With the Poco F6, though, you’ll be compromising with the cameras as well as the build quality, both of which are superior to the Xiaomi 14 CIVI.

There’s also the Vivo V30 Pro that gives the Xiaomi 14 CIVI a tough competition in terms of optics as it gets an identical rear camera setup but with different sensors. The front camera setup on the Xiaomi 14 CIVI still remains unmatched. The Vivo V30 Pro gets you faster charging and a bigger battery as well. Its display panel is also equally capable as the one we see on Xiaomi’s device.