Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 to feature SpO2 sensor, Amazon Alexa support and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 23, 2020 11:14 am

Latest News

The latest fitness band will come with model number XMSH11HM.

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new fitness tracker, dubbed as Mi Band 5. Now, just ahead of the official launch, key details of the upcoming smart fitness band have been leaked online. 

 

As per a report by Tizen Help, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be available for the Chinese market, while the Mi Smart Band 5 will be available globally. The report further highlights that the company will launch a global version of Mi Band 5. 

 

The latest fitness band will come with model number XMSH11HM. The report further highlights that the fitness tracker will come with NFC support, though it will be limited to its home country, China. The smart band will be launched in China first and later on, it will be available in other countries. 

 

The Mi Smart Band 5 will come with a SpO2 sensor. The sensor basically monitors the oxygen level in blood. The report further highlights that the fitness band will come with support for Amazon Alexa virtual assistant. 

 

Furthermore, the Mi Band 5 will come with a Women menstrual cycle feature. This will allow female users to keep a track on their menstrual cycle. The fitness band will also come with a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function. This feature turns heart rate data into a single, personal score and it alerts users how much activity they will need in order to stay healthy. It will provide a daily score and it will tell users how much they have to exercise or stay active in order to be fit.

 

Redmi Band goes official with 1.08-inch color display, up to 14 days battery life

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 update now allows to share heart rate data with other apps

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 now also available for purchase on Flipkart

Latest News from Xiaomi

