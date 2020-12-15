Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro announced with 7.8-inch e-ink display and quad core processor

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 15, 2020 1:08 pm

The Mi Reader Pro is the successor of Mi Reader which was announced last year.
Xiaomi has launched its latest eReader - the Mi Reader Pro in China. The Mi Reader Pro is priced at 1099 Yuan (approx. Rs 12,340) and is available in the crowdfunding process in the country.

 

Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro features a 7.8-inch flat e-ink display with 1872 x 1404 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 330ppi. It supports 24 brightness presets and it brightens the display uniformly up to 90% for comfortable reading at night time. The display panel has an anti-glare technology to read even in sunlight.

 

The company has revealed that the Mi Reader Pro is powered by a quad-core processor coupled with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with a custom skin on top.

 

The ebook reader is packed with a 3,200mAh battery which can be charged using a Type C port and it offers up to 70 days standby. It comes with support for multiple file formats, including TXT, EPUB, PDF, DOC, XLS and PPT among other file extensions. It has a thickness of just 7mm and it weighs at 251 grams.

 

The Mi Reader Pro comes with a built-in hardware EPDC controller for smooth page turning operation and lower power consumption. The Mi Reader Pro also supports Baidu cloud, WeChat Reading and one-click login and download.

 

