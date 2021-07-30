Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series specifications tipped

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Mi Pad 5 series of tablets in August. The series could include Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Plus, and Mi Pad 5 Pro. Now the key specifications of the three models have surfaced online.

Mi Pad 5 series Leaked Specs

As per the new leak on Weibo, the first variant will be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset with 5G support. It will feature a 10.95-inch LCD display with 2K resolution and a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Fo the battery, there will be an 8,720mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Talking about the camera details, there will be a 48-megapixel camera. It measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs 510 grams, as per the leak.

The second variant will also feature the Snapdragon 870 chip, but it will be a Wi-Fi-only device. There will be a 12-megapixel camera and it will come with 67W fast charging. Its other specs are said to be almost the same as the first variant. The first and second variants may be Mi Pad 5 Pro and the Mi Pad 5.

The third model will come with a LCD display with 2K resolution support and a 120Hz refresh rate. This model will be powered by a Snapdragon 860 SoC. There will be a 12-megapixel camera and it will come with 33W fast charging. This one is likely to be the Mi Pad 5 Lite.

Further, the tipster also revealed that the company may launch a 12.9-inch tablet next year. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset (wi-fi only version).

Previously, a poster of Mi Pad 5 surfaced online, revealing its design and key specs. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 860 processor. In addition, the rear of the tablet will feature dual cameras with an LED flash.

In addition, the poster also revealed that the front will be equipped with ultra-thin bezels. The display will come with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the tablet is rumoured to sport a 10.95-inch LCD display.