Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 specifications, design leaked via poster

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Mi Pad 5 series of tablets in August. The series could include Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Plus, and Mi Pad 5 Pro. Now a poster of Mi Pad 5 has surfaced online, revealing its design and key specs.

As per the poster on Weibo via MyDrivers, the Mi Pad 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 860 processor. In addition, the rear of the tablet will feature dual cameras with an LED flash. However, the poster does not reveal any information on camera sensors.

Further, the poster reveals that the front will be equipped with ultra-thin bezels. The display will come with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the tablet is rumoured to sport a 10.95-inch LCD display.

An earlier report revealed that Xiaomi may announce the Mi Pad 5 variant featuring the Snapdragon 870 chipset first. The Snapdragon 860 variant may arrive a bit later. The former model is expected to arrive with a 48-megapixel main camera. It will likely come with 67W fast charging support.

As per leaker Digital Chat Station, the tablet powered by the Snapdragon 860, will be priced in China at 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs 23,000) or even less. However, no price has been leaked for the model/s with the Snapdragon 870 yet.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 specifications (Expected)

The tablet is rumoured to launch with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary lens. For videos, it will also include a front shooter. It is said to pack an 8,720mAh battery with a dual-cell configuration.

The upcoming Mi Pad 5 is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and stylus support. The tablet should run the Android 11 operating system with MIUI skin similar to the one seen on the Mi MIX Fold. This means you should get access to multi-window support, a desktop interface with a start menu, and a taskbar from windows.