Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 announced with 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2021 12:10 pm

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 are powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. The laptops are backed by 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 512GB PCIe SSD for storage.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and the Mi Notebook Pro 15 on the second day of the Xiaomi Mega Launch event. The two laptops are powered by 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and Nvidia GeForce graphics. They come in Moon Rock Grey and Crescent Silver colours.

 

Mi Laptop Pro Pricing

 

Mi Notebook Pro 15 15 i5/16GB/512GB/Iris Xe is priced at starting CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 72,900). The Mi NoteBook Pro 15 i5/16GB/512GB/MX450 will cost CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 78,500). Mi NoteBook Pro 15 i7/16GB/512GB/MX450 will cost CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000).

 

Mi Notebook Pro 14 has the same three configurations as the Pro 15. Mi NoteBook Pro 14 i5/16GB/512GB/Iris Xe is priced at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,400), Mi NoteBook Pro 14 i5/16GB/512GB/MX450 is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,300). The top-tier variant Mi NoteBook Pro 14 i7/16GB/512GB/MX450 costs CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 78,230).

 

Mi Laptop Pro 15 & 14 Specifications

 

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 15 is loaded with a 15.6-inch OLED Super Retina display with a screen resolution of 3456 x 2160 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio, 261 ppi pixel density, 400 nits peak brightness, DC dimming, 60Hz refresh rate and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.

 

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro 14 comes with 14-inch with a screen resolution of 2560 × 1600 pixels), 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness, DC dimming, 120Hz refresh rate.

 

Under the hood, both the laptops are powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. The laptops are backed by 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 512GB PCIe SSD for storage.

 

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 is loaded with a 66Wh battery with 100W Type C fast charge that the company claims can charge the laptop up to 50 percent in 35 minutes. The Mi Notebook Pro 14 has a smaller 56 Whr battery that can charge to 50 percent in 37 minutes.


The laptops run on Windows 10 Home Edition. On the connectivity front, they support two USB Type-C ports, 3.5mm audio jack, one Thunderbolt 4 port, Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6. There are also dual 2W speakers with DTS Audio Processing.

 

Other features of these laptops include a backlit keyboard, 1.5mm key travel, large touchpad, fingerprint sensor, 720p webcam and more.

 

The Mi Notebook Pro 15 measures 348.4x237.5x16.3mm and weighs 1.8 kg while the Mi Notebook Pro 14 measures 315.6 x 220.4 x 15.9 mm and weighs 1.5 kg.

