Advertisement

RedmiBook 13, 14 and 16 with AMD Ryzen 4000 series announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 4:20 pm

Latest News

The company has launched RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 with latest AMD chipsets.
Advertisement

Redmi has announced the launch of its new range of RedmiBook in China alongside Redmi 10X. The company has launched RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 with latest AMD chipsets. 

 

The RedmiBook 13 is priced at 3,799 Yuan for AMD Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, while 16GB RAM + 512GB option is priced at 3,999 Yuan and AMD Ryzen 7 with 16GB RAM + 1TB option is priced at 4,999. RedmiBook 14 is priced at 3,799 Yuan for AMD Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, while 16GB RAM + 512GB option is priced at 3,999 Yuan and AMD Ryzen 7 with 16GB RAM + 512GB option is priced at 4,499 yuan. RedmiBook 16 is priced at 3,799 Yuan for AMD Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, while 16GB RAM + 512GB option is priced at 3,999 Yuan and AMD Ryzen 7 with 16GB RAM + 512GB option is priced at 4,999 yuan. 

 

The major highlight of the RedmiBook series is the newest AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors. The RedmiBook 13 comes with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, while the 14-inch and 16.1-inch models come with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptops are loaded with 100 per cent sRGB wide colour gamut. The laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor along with Vega 7 graphic cards. The laptops are backed by up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. 

 

Advertisement

The 16-inch model comes with a 46Whr battery, which the brand claims can last up to 12 hours and can be charged up to 50 per cent in just 38 minutes. The laptops run on Windows 10 operating system.  The model also comes loaded with a 65W mini power adapter that uses the USB Type-C interface.

 

Redmi Earbuds S True wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,799

Redmi 10X Pro and Redmi 10X launched with MediaTek Dimensity 820, 48MP cameras and more

Redmi Smart TV X series with 4K display announced

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: RedmiBook 13 RedmiBook 14 RedmiBook 16 RedmiBook 13 launch RedmiBook 14 launch RedmiBook 16 launch Redmi laptops Xiaomi Redmi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Buying guide: Which budget laptop should you buy?

RedmiBook laptops to launch on May 26 along With Redmi 10X phone, Redmi TV series

Huawei MediaPad T5 Tablet WiFi Edition now available in India on Amazon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies