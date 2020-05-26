RedmiBook 13, 14 and 16 with AMD Ryzen 4000 series announced

The company has launched RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 with latest AMD chipsets.

Redmi has announced the launch of its new range of RedmiBook in China alongside Redmi 10X. The company has launched RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16 with latest AMD chipsets.

The RedmiBook 13 is priced at 3,799 Yuan for AMD Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, while 16GB RAM + 512GB option is priced at 3,999 Yuan and AMD Ryzen 7 with 16GB RAM + 1TB option is priced at 4,999. RedmiBook 14 is priced at 3,799 Yuan for AMD Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, while 16GB RAM + 512GB option is priced at 3,999 Yuan and AMD Ryzen 7 with 16GB RAM + 512GB option is priced at 4,499 yuan. RedmiBook 16 is priced at 3,799 Yuan for AMD Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage, while 16GB RAM + 512GB option is priced at 3,999 Yuan and AMD Ryzen 7 with 16GB RAM + 512GB option is priced at 4,999 yuan.

The major highlight of the RedmiBook series is the newest AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors. The RedmiBook 13 comes with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, while the 14-inch and 16.1-inch models come with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptops are loaded with 100 per cent sRGB wide colour gamut. The laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor along with Vega 7 graphic cards. The laptops are backed by up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The 16-inch model comes with a 46Whr battery, which the brand claims can last up to 12 hours and can be charged up to 50 per cent in just 38 minutes. The laptops run on Windows 10 operating system. The model also comes loaded with a 65W mini power adapter that uses the USB Type-C interface.