Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition now available in open sale

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 16, 2020 10:29 am

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizion Edition feature 14-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition are now available in open sale in India. Both laptops were launched in India last month, and have been available through flash sale via Amazon and the Mi.com website.

Now, Amazon and the company's website have started selling the Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition in an open sale manner. Now interested customers will not have to wait for flash sales and the products can now be purchased 24x7.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Pricing


The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 (1901-FC) is priced at Rs 41,999, while 1901-FA is priced at Rs 44,999 and 1901-DG model is priced at Rs 47,999. The Mi Notebook 14 comes in a single silver colour option.

The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition is priced at Rs 54,999 (1904-AR) and Rs 59,999 (1904-AF) respectively. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes in a single grey colour option.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Specifications and Features


Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizion Edition feature 14-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 178-degree viewing angle, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and it comes with anti-glare protection. They come with A5052 magnesium and aluminium alloy, which is used in building aircraft.

Both the laptops run on Windows 10 Home Edition and are loaded with a 65W charger bundled in the box that can power the device up to 50 per cent in just over 35 minutes. The laptops can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. They weigh just 1.35 kg.

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor along with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU. The laptop is loaded with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SATA SSD storage. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphic card. The laptop is backed by 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCI Express Gen 3 NVMe SSD storage.

In terms of audio, it features stereo speakers with DTS Audio processing. Connectivity features for the Mi NoteBook 14 series include USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, one 3.5mm audio jack and charging port.

