Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched with 23.8-inch FHD IPS display

Xiaomi Mi Display 1A key features a 23.8-inch full-HD IPS display with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution, 178 degrees viewing angles and 16:9 aspect ratio.

Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Display 1A monitor in China and it is now available on Xiaomi Mall. The new monitor model is listed in a single Black colour option and is priced at 699 Yuan (approx. Rs 7,500).



Xiaomi Mi Display 1A key features a 23.8-inch full-HD IPS display with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution, 178 degrees viewing angles and 16:9 aspect ratio. The new display supports 60Hz refresh rate and has a flat stand with a large hinge at the back.



It also supports low blue light without video flash, and uses DC technology to intelligently adjust the brightness. The brightness is 250 cd/m², the contrast ratio is 1000:1, and the response time is 6ms.



Alongside, Xiaomi has also launched Mijia Smart Socket 27W fast charge smart socket priced at 69 Yuan (approx. Rs 750) and is up on crowdfunding in China. It will be priced at 79 Yuan (approx. Rs 850) when it will go on sale commercially. It comes in a single white colour option.



The smart socket comes with three USB-A ports with each having a maximum output power of 27W. The USB ports also support Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging protocol and they can be used to charge mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches and other gadgets. It also features three standard sockets and has 10A overload protection.

Advertisement