Xiaomi Mi Band 4C with heart-rate sensor announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 5:08 pm

The fitness band has been introduced in Malaysia and it comes with a price tag of EM 99 (approx. Rs 1,700).
Xiaomi has announced a new fitness tracker known as Mi Band 4C. The fitness band has been introduced in Malaysia and it comes with a price tag of EM 99 (approx. Rs 1,700). 

 

The latest fitness band from Xiaomi is an affordable version of the Mi Band 5. The fitness band comes with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes loaded with a 1.08-inch TFT colour display with a screen resolution of 128 x 220 pixels. It comes with a screen brightness of up to 200 nits. The fitness band comes with a capacitive touchscreen along with 2D tempered glass and a single touch button to wake up or go back from one menu to another. 

 

The major highlight of the fitness band is the 24/7 heart-rate sensor. It comes with a PPG heart-rate sensor to monitor heart rates and it also features sleep monitoring as well. The fitness band comes with app notifications, incoming call display and music control as well. 

 

Mi Band 4C

 

It features a 5ATM rating, making it water resistance. The fitness band also shows step counts, distance and calories burned. It comes with five different sports modes including outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill and fast walking. 

 

The fitness band comes with a 130mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life. The device comes with a recharge time of up to 2 hours and it features a built-in USB charging port. The fitness band is available in Black colour option. The band comes with a 3-axis accelerometer and it features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option with support for BLE.

 

