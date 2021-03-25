Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specifications, renders leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 25, 2021 4:27 pm

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset, whereas the Mi 11 Lite 5G will be equipped with Snapdragon 765G SoC.
Xiaomi has scheduled a new launch event on 29th March in which the company is expected to launch the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra smartphones. Now ahead of the launch, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specifications and renders have been leaked.

 

As per a report by German publication WinFuture, the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite will be priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 64GB storage model and EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,300) for the 128GB storage model.

The 5G variant is said to be priced at EUR 399 (approx Rs 34,400) for the 6GB+128GB model and EUR 429 (around Rs 36,900) for the 8GB+128GB version. The Mi 11 Lite 4G is said to come in Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink colours and the 5G variant will be made available in Truffle Black, Citrus Yellow, and Mint Green colours.

 

As per the renders, the Mi 11 Lite will have a triple rear camera setup at the back. The renders look like the renders leaked last week revealing that Mi 11 Lite will come in Black, Peach, and Purple colours. The phone may come with a USB Type-C port.

 

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Specifications

 

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset, whereas the Mi 11 Lite 5G will be equipped with Snapdragon 765G SoC. Apart from different chipsets, the 4G and 5G versions of the MI 11 Lite will have similar specifications.

 

Mi 11 Lite will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with a punch hole for the selfie camera. It will also feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

 

The Mi 11 Lite is expected to come in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models. The device will run on MIUI 12 based Android 11 OS.  It may house a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

 

For the cameras, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor that supports 5x zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

