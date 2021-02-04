Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro receive Android 11 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2021 11:24 am

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro was launched with MIUI 12 on top of Android 10.
Xiaomi launched Mi 10T series 5G smartphones in India last year with MIUI 12 on top of Android 10. Now the company has rolled out Android 11 update to Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones in India.

The Android 11 update comes with build number V12.1.1.0.RJDINXM and is around 2.8GB in size. Along with Android 11 goodies, the update also brings the January 2021 security patch to both the devices.

The update is currently in the Stable Beta phase and therefore it is only available for select users in the country. One can wait for a couple of more days before the Android 11 update is rolled out.

 

The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements.

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro feature a 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. They are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Both pack a 5000mAh with 33W fast charging. The Mi 10T comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and 5MP macro lens. The Mi 10T Pro comes with a triple-camera setup with 108MP primary lens with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP macro shooter.  On the front, both come with 20MP camera.

