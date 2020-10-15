Advertisement

Mi 10T series launched in India with 6.67-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 12:36 pm

Mi 10 series 5G smartphones include 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support, MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and a large 5,000mah battery.
Xiaomi has today launched the Mi 10T series 5G smartphones in India. The series include Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship smartphones. The key features of Mi 10 series 5G smartphones include 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support, MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and a large 5,000mah battery. The Mi 10T comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera, while the Mi 10T Pro offers a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series Pricing

 

Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.  The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs39,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro come in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colours. They will be available for pre-order from Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Stores and Mi studio and offline retailers starting from today midnight.



Xiaomi Mi 10T specifications


The Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The phone has a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor with IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8K video recording. For the front, the Mi 10T comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats.

Xiaomi Mi 10T


Mi 10T packs a 5000mAh with 33W fast charging. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 216 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specifications

Just like the Mi 10T, the Mi 10T Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone is also powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), f/1.69 aperture, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It also features a 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with Samsung S5K3T2 sensor, f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options are the same as of the Mi 10T. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The Mi 10T Pro runs MIUI 12, based on Android 10 like Mi 10T. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers on board. It measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 218 grams.

