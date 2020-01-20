Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G leaked live images show 108MP quad cameras and punch-hole display

The leaked images on Weibo shows the front and rear design of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G smartphone.

Xiaomi is currently working on Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones. A recently leaked poster claimed that the company will be announcing Mi 10 phones on February 11. Now a couple of real-life images of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G smartphone have surfaced online.



The leaked images on Weibo shows the front and rear design of the upcoming smartphone. They show that the phone might be equipped with a punch-hole display at the top-left corner that is curved towards the right and left edges. The rear design of the phone shows that it will feature a quad-camera setup.



The three sensors are aligned vertically followed by a separately placed fourth lens along with LED flash. The watermark on the leaked images read “Mi 10 Pro 5G 108MP Quad Camera.” The label on the device carries its M2001J1C model number.





The bottom of the phone features SIM slot, a USB-C port, a microphone and an external speaker while the top seems to feature microphones and additional speaker grille. The volume rocker and power button are placed on the right of the phone. The 65W charger has also been revealed in the images. Rumours say that the phone might feature a 4,500mAh battery and it could be also featuring fast wireless charging technology.



As per earlier reports, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is said to feature a quad camera setup with 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP camera, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP camera. It will be powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform. It will reportedly come in 12GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants priced at 3799 Yuan (Rs 38,000), 4099 Yuan (Rs 41,000) and 4499 Yuan (Rs 45,000) respectively.