Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 11 update brings NavIC support and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 20, 2020 12:58 pm

The update brings a host of new features along with a recent security patch.

Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update to its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10. The update brings a host of new features along with a recent security patch. 

 

The update comes with version MIUI 11 v11.0.5.0.QJBINXM. The update brings support for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NavIC). The update also adds an April 2020 security patch. 

 

It also brings a status bar and notifications shade to the latest smartphone. Furthermore, the update optimises WiFi 6. The company says that the icon of WiFi 6 will be shown only when the device is connected to the network of this standard. That said, users can check for the latest update by going to Settings > Software update. Here’s is the complete changelog of the MIUI 11 update: 

 

English (United States) Logs:  

More features

  • New: Support for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NavIC)


System

  • Updated Android Security Patch to April 2020. Increased system security.

  • Status bar, Notification shade

  • Optimization: Wi-Fi 6 icon will be shown only when the device is connected to the network of this standard

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the top-end 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 54,999 respectively.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with curved edges and 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Underneath, it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

 

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 MIUI 11 update Xiaomi Mi 10 update Xiaomi Mi 10 price Xiaomi Mi 10 features Xiaomi smartphones Xiaomi

 

