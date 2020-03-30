Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G launched with 48MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is backed by a 4,160mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Along with the launch of Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro globally, Xiaomi has also launched Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is priced at €349 (Rs 28,800 approx.) for the 64GB storage version and €399 (Rs 33,120 approx.) for the 128GB storage version. It comes in White, Gray and Green colours.



Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G features a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with the waterdrop-style notch. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by the 2.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU.



For the camera department, the phone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, 0.8μm, ultra-wide sensor, depth and macro sensors with Night mode 2.0, AI Dynamic Skyscaping, and Vlog mode. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for videos and selfies.



Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is backed by a 4,160mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The smartphone also supports Quick Charge 3.5. The Android version has not been revealed by the company.



Connectivity features are 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone weighs 192 grams.









