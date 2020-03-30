Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro launched globally with Snapdragon 865, 108MP quad rear cameras

Xiaomi has postponed the Indian launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 due to Coronavirus crisis in India.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched its Mi 10 series of smartphones in China. Now the company has launched the two smartphones globally as well.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is priced at EUR 999, which is approx. Rs 83,000 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant. The Mi 10 comes in 8GB +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage versions priced at EUR 799 (approx. Rs 66,800) and EUR 899 (approx. Rs 75,200) respectively.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in Coral Green and Twilight Grey while the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro comes in Solstice Grey Blue and Alpine White colours. Xiaomi has postponed the Indian launch of Xiaomi Mi 10 due to Coronavirus crisis in India. The smartphone was scheduled to launch in India on March 31.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro run MIUI 11, based on Android 10. Both of them have in-display fingerprint sensor. The phones are powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. They feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.



Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 4,780 mAh battery which supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The Mi 10 Pro comes equipped with a smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the connectivity front, both feature 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 8 x / MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 162.6×74.8×8.96mm and the weight is 208 grams.



The Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For the front, there is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies.



Mi 10 Pro also has a quad camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with an 8-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and OIS support, 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and 117-degrees field of view, a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 lens, 10x zoom, and OIS support.