Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to launch globally on March 27

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2020 11:50 am

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate.
Xiaomi launched its Mi 10 series of smartphones in China last month. Xiaomi was supposed to unveil the Mi 10 series on February 23 at a pre-MWC event. But the company postponed the Xiaomi Mi 10 global launch due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now Xiaomi has now announced a new release date.

The official Xiaomi handle on Twitter has announced that the Mi 10 series will be unveiled globally on March 27 and it will be an online event. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company's official Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook accounts and will kick off at 2 pm GMT (07:30pm IST). As of now, the Mi 10 series is exclusive to the Chinese market.

 

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will also be launching in India soon as Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain teased their launch on his Twitter handle some time back.

In China, the base model of Xiaomi Mi 10 with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage is priced at 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs 40,920). The 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage comes with a price tag of 4299 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,990) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage is priced at 4699 Yuan (approx. Rs 48,080). Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in Titanium silver black, Peach gold, Ice sea blue colours.

The Mi 10 Pro is priced at 4999 yuan (approx. Rs 51,150 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version, 5499 yuan (Rs. 56,270 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version. The top-end 12GB RAM with 512GB storage version is priced at 5999 yuan (Rs 61,370 approx.). It comes in Starry Blue and Pearl White colours.

 

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro run MIUI 11, based on Android 10. Both of them have in-display fingerprint sensor. The phones are powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU.


Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 4,780 mAh battery which supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The Mi 10 Pro comes equipped with a smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For the front, there is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

Mi 10 Pro also has a quad camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with an 8-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and OIS support, 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and 117-degrees field of view, a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 lens, 10x zoom, and OIS support.

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Xiaomi

