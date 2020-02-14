  • 13:50 Feb 14, 2020

Xiaomi delays the global launch of Mi 10 after MWC 2020 gets canceled

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi
Last updated : February 14, 2020 12:41 pm

With GSMA canceling the MWC 2020 event after several leading tech companies pulled out because of the coronavirus outbreak, Xiaomi has also decided to postpone its event.
Xiaomi launched its Mi 10 series of smartphones in China yesterday. The Mi 10 series was supposed for a global launch on February 23 in Barcelona. But now the company has announced that the Xiaomi Mi 10 global launch has been postponed.

Xiaomi has released an official statement on Twitter saying that the launch will not take place on February 23. In a statement, the company said “Xiaomi is aware and understands the decision by GSMA to cancel Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020. We will arrange a separate launch event in Europe at a later date, where we will share information on the Mi 10 series and more amazing products. We will keep you posted on this.”



To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phones are powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU.

The Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For the front, there is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

Mi 10 Pro also has a quad camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with an 8-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and OIS support, 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and 117-degrees field of view, a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 lens, 10x zoom, and OIS support.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro run MIUI 11, based on Android 10. Both of them have in-display fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 4,780 mAh battery which supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The Mi 10 Pro comes equipped with a smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

