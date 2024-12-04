Xiaomi May Provide Monthly Android Updates from 2025

Xiaomi seems to be working hard to up its game in the Android updates space. Starting in 2025, Xiaomi may provide monthly Android updates to users, matching the Frequency of brands like Samsung and OnePlus. However, this isn’t confirmed yet, as it is still a mere possibility.

Xiaomi Vice President Alvin T hinted on X that Xiaomi may provide monthly Android updates beginning in 2025. While this isn’t a concrete commitment, it’s the strongest indication that Xiaomi is considering more frequent software updates for its customers.

In a subsequent post, while replying to a user, Alvin set users’ expectations right, stating he doesn’t want to “overpromise.” However, his comments suggest that progress is being made internally, as he mentioned that the team will share more details once plans are finalized.

Xiaomi seems to be working on catching up to competitors in the updates space. Brands like Samsung and OnePlus are consistent in providing monthly Android updates to not only their flagships but also their mid-ranger. In the case of Xiaomi, the company presently rolls out updates within 90 days, which is certainly higher than competitors.

In related news to the brand, the company also seems to be working on its own mobile processor. Mass production of the chip designed in-house at Xiaomi is expected to begin in 2025. The 2025 timeline highlights Xiaomi’s ambition to join the growing ranks of tech giants investing in semiconductors, a critical area of focus for Beijing in its broader tech rivalry with the US.

Xiaomi’s processor would go beyond just helping the brand in the smartphone segment. The report says that developing in-house chipmaking expertise can help the company’s efforts toward making smarter and better-connected EVs, a segment it entered earlier this year with its first electric four-wheeler called Xiaomi SU7.