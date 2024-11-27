Xiaomi is Developing its Own Mobile Processor: What Do We Know About it?

According to a new report online, Xiaomi is developing its own mobile processor, suggesting that the brand is following in the footsteps of Apple and Google. The company plans to compete with MediaTek and Qualcomm in this space, which already have a stronghold over the design of mobile chips.

The Bloomberg report reveals that Xiaomi is developing its own mobile processor that may help the Chinese brand be more “self-sufficient and stand out in an Android market LED by Qualcomm customers.” According to people familiar with the matter, who wished to remain anonymous, mass production of the chip designed in-house at Xiaomi is expected to begin in 2025.

The 2025 timeline highlights Xiaomi’s ambition to join the growing ranks of tech giants investing in semiconductors, a critical area of focus for Beijing in its broader tech rivalry with the US. Chinese authorities have consistently urged domestic companies to minimize reliance on foreign technology, and Xiaomi’s initiative aligns closely with that objective.

Xiaomi’s processor would go beyond just helping the brand in the smartphone segment. The report says that developing in-house chipmaking expertise can help the company’s efforts toward making smarter and better connected EVs, a segment it entered earlier this year with its first electric four-wheeler called Xiaomi SU7.

Xiaomi chairman and CEO Lei Jun announced during a live-streamed company event last month that it plans to invest approximately 30 billion yuan ($4.1 billion) in research and development in 2025, an increase from 24 billion yuan this year. According to Lei, the investment will target key technologies, including artificial intelligence, operating system advancements, and semiconductor development.

The company recently expanded its smartphone lineup with the flagship Xiaomi 15 series, which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.