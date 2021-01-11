Advertisement

Xiaomi launches Mi Smart Clock, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 11, 2021 11:44 am

Latest News

Xiaomi has launched two new IoT products including a smart home security camera and a smart clock with in-built Google Assistant
Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched 2 new smart IoT products for the European Market that include the Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2k Pro and the Mi Smart Clock. 

 

The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2k Pro is priced at EUR 59.99 (approx Rs 5400) while the Mi Smart Clock is priced at EUR 49.99 (approx Rs 4500). There is no information regarding when or if the products will be made available in India. 

 

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro Features 

 

Advertisement

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2k Pro

 

This Home Security camera comes with a large f/1.4 large aperture and 6P lens for improved image quality and can record at 1269p resolution. As per the company, 'The F1.4 large aperture lens lets significantly more light enter, capturing detailed images even in low-light conditions; The fully upgraded lens effectively reduces light refraction for clearer, more detailed images'. 

 

The camera also features an enhanced night vision mode with 940-nm infrared light with no visible red glow leaves. The device also has support for two-way real-time voice calling, fitted with dual microphones that use active noise reduction technology to effectively reduce speaker echo. 

 

It features a dual-axis pan-tilt-zoom motor, with a 360° horizontal viewing angle and 118° vertical viewing angle. It can be controlled by the Mi Home app control app. This camera also features a physical shield that helps you want privacy as the camera lens will automatically rotate downwards inside of the case to protect your privacy. You can enable this feature through the smart app on your phone. 

 

The camera has dual-band wifi and can also be installed in an inverted way, for example on the ceiling. You can install a MicroSD card up to 32GB while you can also backup your videos to cloud and local SD card. 

 

Mi Smart Clock features 

 

Mi Smart Clock

 

Mi Smart Clock comes with a 3.97-inch colour display that has touch support. It has inbuilt Google Assistant for easy assistant access. The clock has Chromecast support and can also act as a smart IoT control hub so you can operate music streaming along with many other functions. 

 

If you have a Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, one can also stream the footage from the camera on the Mi Smart Clock. The sunrise alarm feature eases the user to wake up. The device can also be used as a digital photo frame. Xiaomi says that the clock also comes with high quality sound. 

Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M51: Finding the best mid-ranger

Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch on the cards

OnePlus Band key details teased ahead of launch

Redmi Note 9T announced with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Redmi 9T also debuts

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Band vs Mi Smart Band 5

OnePlus Band launched in India at Rs 2,499

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies