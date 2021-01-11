Xiaomi launches Mi Smart Clock, Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro

Xiaomi has launched two new IoT products including a smart home security camera and a smart clock with in-built Google Assistant

Xiaomi has launched 2 new smart IoT products for the European Market that include the Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2k Pro and the Mi Smart Clock.

The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2k Pro is priced at EUR 59.99 (approx Rs 5400) while the Mi Smart Clock is priced at EUR 49.99 (approx Rs 4500). There is no information regarding when or if the products will be made available in India.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro Features

This Home Security camera comes with a large f/1.4 large aperture and 6P lens for improved image quality and can record at 1269p resolution. As per the company, 'The F1.4 large aperture lens lets significantly more light enter, capturing detailed images even in low-light conditions; The fully upgraded lens effectively reduces light refraction for clearer, more detailed images'.

The camera also features an enhanced night vision mode with 940-nm infrared light with no visible red glow leaves. The device also has support for two-way real-time voice calling, fitted with dual microphones that use active noise reduction technology to effectively reduce speaker echo.

It features a dual-axis pan-tilt-zoom motor, with a 360° horizontal viewing angle and 118° vertical viewing angle. It can be controlled by the Mi Home app control app. This camera also features a physical shield that helps you want privacy as the camera lens will automatically rotate downwards inside of the case to protect your privacy. You can enable this feature through the smart app on your phone.

The camera has dual-band wifi and can also be installed in an inverted way, for example on the ceiling. You can install a MicroSD card up to 32GB while you can also backup your videos to cloud and local SD card.

Mi Smart Clock features

Mi Smart Clock comes with a 3.97-inch colour display that has touch support. It has inbuilt Google Assistant for easy assistant access. The clock has Chromecast support and can also act as a smart IoT control hub so you can operate music streaming along with many other functions.

If you have a Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, one can also stream the footage from the camera on the Mi Smart Clock. The sunrise alarm feature eases the user to wake up. The device can also be used as a digital photo frame. Xiaomi says that the clock also comes with high quality sound.





