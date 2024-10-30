Xiaomi 15 Series Debuts, Xiaomi Pad 7 Series Tags Along

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Xiaomi 15 series and the Xiaomi Pad 7 series in China, comprising of the Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro, respectively. The new Xiaomi 15 series comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and is the first smartphone in the world to do so.

Xiaomi 15: Price, Specs

The Xiaomi 15 comes in Black, White, Asakusa Green, Lilac and Bright Silver colours and is priced starting at CNY 4499 (approx Rs 52,985). It also comes in a range of custom colours.

The Xiaomi 15 gets a 6.36-inch (2670 x 1200 pixels) 1.5K Resolution M9 12-bit OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, LTPO technology for 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Xiaomi Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection.

It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Xiaomi 15 gets a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with f/1.62 Light Fusion 900 lens, Hyper OIS, LED flash, Leica Summilux lens, paired with a 50MP 115-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, ans a 50MP 2.6x 10cm Infinity Leica telephoto camera with f/2.0 Aperture and OIS. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 15 series is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the Xiaomi 14 has a 5400mAh battery with 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

It further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. The handset is also IP68 rated.

Xiaomi 15 Pro: Price, Specs

The Xiaomi 15 Pro comes in Rock ash, White, Spruce Green and Bright Silver colours and is priced at CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 62,410).

The Xiaomi 15 Pro sports a 6.7-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 522ppi. It utilises C8 light-emitting material co-developed by Xiaomi and CSOT, reaching a peak brightness of 3200 nits and supporting Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming and 1920Hz PWM dimming. It also has DC Dimming and Xiaomi Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device gets up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro has a triple rear camera system, including a Leica Summilux 50MP Light Fusion 900 f/1.44 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens with a 115-degree FoV, and a 50MP Sony IMX858 OIS-enabled telephoto unit with an f/2.5 Aperture and 10x lossless zoom. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.



The Xiaomi 15 Pro is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the Xiaomi 15 Pro packs a 6100mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging with magnetic charging support, and 10W reverse wireless charging support as well.

The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It is also IP68 rated.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Series: Price, Specs

The Xiaomi Pad 7 and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro come in Black, Green and Sky Blue colours. The Pad 7 starts at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,500) while the Pad 7 Pro begins at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,400).

The Xiaomi Pad 7 series sports an 11.2-inch (3200 x 2136) 3:2 display with up to a 144hz variable refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, hardware-level blue light reduction, along with TÜV Rheinland hardware-level low blue light certification. The Pad 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 4nm Processor while the Pad 7 Pro features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

They get up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1, 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage options. For optics, the Pad 7 has a 13MP primary camera with 1/3.06″ sensor, f/2.2 aperture, on the back and an 8MP OV08D f/2.2 front-facing sensor. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro gets a 50MP 1/2.76″ sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, along with a 32MP OV32D f/2.2 selfie sensor.

Both of them pack an 8850mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging on the Pad 7 Pro and 45W fast wired charging on the Pad 7. Connectivity options on the two include Wi-Fi 7 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.4, and a USB Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Along with that, they get Dolby Atmos-powered quad speaker system, paired with a 4-mic setup. In addition, they support the Xiaomi Keyboard and stylus as well, and run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.