Xiaomi 15 Series Debuts, Xiaomi Pad 7 Series Tags Along

Xiaomi 15 series as well as the Xiaomi Pad 7 series have debuted in China, where the smartphones come with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Xiaomi 15 series

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Xiaomi 15 series and the Xiaomi Pad 7 series in China, comprising of the Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro, respectively. The new Xiaomi 15 series comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and is the first smartphone in the world to do so.

Xiaomi 15: Price, Specs

Xiaomi 15 custom colours

The Xiaomi 15 comes in Black, White, Asakusa Green, Lilac and Bright Silver colours and is priced starting at CNY 4499 (approx Rs 52,985). It also comes in a range of custom colours.

The Xiaomi 15 gets a 6.36-inch (2670 x 1200 pixels) 1.5K Resolution M9 12-bit OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, LTPO technology for 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 1920Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Xiaomi Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection.

It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Xiaomi 15 gets a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP primary camera with f/1.62 Light Fusion 900 lens, Hyper OIS, LED flash, Leica Summilux lens, paired with a 50MP 115-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, ans a 50MP 2.6x 10cm Infinity Leica telephoto camera with f/2.0 Aperture and OIS. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.

The Xiaomi 15 series is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the Xiaomi 14 has a 5400mAh battery with 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

It further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. The handset is also IP68 rated.

Xiaomi 15 Pro: Price, Specs

Xiaomi 15 Pro colours

The Xiaomi 15 Pro comes in Rock ash, White, Spruce Green and Bright Silver colours and is priced at CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 62,410).

The Xiaomi 15 Pro sports a 6.7-inch display with a WQHD+ resolution, achieving a Pixel density of 522ppi. It utilises C8 light-emitting material co-developed by Xiaomi and CSOT, reaching a peak brightness of 3200 nits and supporting Dolby Vision HDR format. Furthermore, this display employs LTPO technology, enabling a variable Refresh Rate from 1-120 Hz, alongside DC dimming and 1920Hz PWM dimming. It also has DC Dimming and Xiaomi Ceramic Glass 2.0 protection.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device gets up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro has a triple rear camera system, including a Leica Summilux 50MP Light Fusion 900 f/1.44 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens with a 115-degree FoV, and a 50MP Sony IMX858 OIS-enabled telephoto unit with an f/2.5 Aperture and 10x lossless zoom. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 selfie snapper on the front.


The Xiaomi 15 Pro is equipped with Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers and a 4-mic array capturing sound in 360 degrees while recording a video. As for the battery, the Xiaomi 15 Pro packs a 6100mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging with magnetic charging support, and 10W reverse wireless charging support as well.

The handset further has a customised high-vibration X-axis linear motor, USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.4, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. It is also IP68 rated.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Series: Price, Specs

Xiaomi Pad 7 series

The Xiaomi Pad 7 and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro come in Black, Green and Sky Blue colours. The Pad 7 starts at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,500) while the Pad 7 Pro begins at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 29,400).

The Xiaomi Pad 7 series sports an 11.2-inch (3200 x 2136) 3:2 display with up to a 144hz variable refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, hardware-level blue light reduction, along with TÜV Rheinland hardware-level low blue light certification. The Pad 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 4nm while the Pad 7 Pro features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

They get up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1, 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage options. For optics, the Pad 7 has a 13MP primary camera with 1/3.06″ sensor, f/2.2 aperture, on the back and an 8MP OV08D f/2.2 front-facing sensor. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro gets a 50MP 1/2.76″ sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, along with a 32MP OV32D f/2.2 selfie sensor.

Both of them pack an 8850mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging on the Pad 7 Pro and 45W fast wired charging on the Pad 7. Connectivity options on the two include Wi-Fi 7 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.4, and a USB USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Along with that, they get Dolby Atmos-powered quad speaker system, paired with a 4-mic setup. In addition, they support the Xiaomi Keyboard and as well, and run on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.

