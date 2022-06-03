Xiaomi India gets new GM, Poco head back as CMO

Xiaomi India today announced couple of changes in the top management. Alvin Tse, a Xiaomi Global founding team member, POCO founding member, and former General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia, will assume the role of General Manager, Xiaomi India.

He will be replacing, Manu Kumar Jain who had taken the role global role as Group Vice President last year and is based in Dubai currently.

Apart from getting the new GM, their has been one more addition in the top management. Anuj Sharma will be rejoining Xiaomi India as its Chief Marketing Officer. Previously he was heading Poco India. In his new role, Anuj will take care overall brand and marketing strategy. Details about the changes in Poco India management and who is going to head post the movmwnt of Anuj is awaited and it is expected to be announced soon.

Other members of Xiaomi India leadship are Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer; Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, and Sameer BS Rao, Chief Financial Officer.

Xiaomi has been in lately in news because of the ED raids and the matter is in court.

Xiaomi said in a statement, “Being a British national and true global citizen, Alvin has helped Xiaomi expand successfully into many global markets.”

With this new leadership rejig, Xiaomi India will continue to stay true to its core philosophy of “building amazing products with honest prices such that everyone in the world can enjoy a better lifestyle through innovative technology”.