Xiaomi HyperOS Will Roll Out To These Devices First In India

Xiaomi announced HyperOS, the replacement of its MIUI operating system, back in October of last year. It announced the global rollout of HyperOS in December with Poco F5 and has now confirmed that the India debut of the new operating system skin will take place this month, in January itself, on two devices.

Xiaomi confirmed via its HyperOS India social media handle that rollout will begin in January 2024, with the flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 being the first set of devices to get it.

Xiaomi 13 Pro was the brand’s most top-end smartphone in 2023 in India while the Xiaomi Pad 6 debuted back in June 2023 as Xiaomi’s flagship tablet. Considering the flagship status both devices hold, it is vital that they get updated first. However, this doesn’t mean that Xiaomi should delay the update for its mid-range and budget offerings.

Earlier last month, Xiaomi began the rollout of HyperOS on Poco F5 for global markets. It was expected that the handset will also be the first one to get it here in India, however, that isn’t the case it seems. There’s no word on when the Poco F5 will receive the HyperOS update here in India.

Xiaomi HyperOS stands out in task scheduling and resource management, guaranteeing consistent performance, even in resource-intensive situations. It optimizes technical modules like file systems and memory management to leverage diverse hardware capabilities.

Xiaomi HyperOS incorporates expansive foundation models to elevate system applications, supporting functions like speech generation, image search, and AI artwork creation. Third-party apps can also leverage the capabilities of this integrated AI subsystem.

Further, it supports HyperConnect which transforms connectivity, empowering users to manage all linked devices remotely. It facilitates switching camera sources in video calls, accessing cameras across different devices, and facilitating seamless data transfer between devices.