Xiaomi Pad 6 Launched in India: Know Price, Specs, and More

Xiaomi Pad 6 has been launched in India as the successor to last year’s Pad 5. The new Pad 6 comes with an upgraded chipset over its predecessor and also sports a higher refresh rate screen. Apart from that, here are all of its specifications as well as the price at which it is being offered.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Price

The Xiaomi Pad 6 costs Rs 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999. These are the same prices as Pad 5. It will be available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colour options. Customers can also avail of an ICICI Bank instant discount of Rs 3,000.

The tablet will go on sale in India on June 21 via Amazon, Mi.com, and other retail stores. The Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard, cover, and Smart Pen (2nd Gen) are priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 1,499, and Rs 5,999, respectively. All of these accessories will go on sale from June 21.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Specifications

The Pad 6 sports an 11-inch 2.8K resolution (1800 x 2880 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 550 nits of peak brightness, 309ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision support, HDR 10, MEMC, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Further, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The tablet supports Xiaomi Smart Pen that comes with 4096 pressure sensitivity and 240Hz touch sampling rate and weighs just 12.2g. In addition, for optics, the Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back and an LED flash. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with 1080p recording.

The tablet is backed by an 8,840mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, Xiaomi claims it offers up to 2 days of backup.

The device runs on MIUI 14 Pad OS software skin based on Android 13. Additionally, the tablet comes with quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and more. Lastly, the tablet supports Face Unlock and also supports split-screen for multitasking.