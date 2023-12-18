Xiaomi HyperOS Update Now Rolling Out To Poco F5: Know Details

Xiaomi unveiled the successor to MIUI back in October along with its Xiaomi 14 series, called HyperOS. While Xiaomi already confirmed a long list of devices that support HyperOS, a new smartphone has began receiving the update, and it is none other than Poco F5.

Poco Global posted on X that “Owners of Poco F5 will be the first to experience Xiaomi HyperOS”. It confirmed that the rollout of HyperOS for Poco F5 has begun. “Eligible users will receive the OTA update and be able to experience the new features”, said the company in its post.

It was also confirmed that release plans for other models will be announced at a later date. It is worth noting that the specifications of the global variant and the Indian variant of the Poco F5 are identical, which means that HyperOS should start rolling out soon to Indian users of the smartphone as well.

Xiaomi HyperOS stands out in task scheduling and resource management, guaranteeing consistent performance, even in resource-intensive situations. It optimizes technical modules like file systems and memory management to leverage diverse hardware capabilities.

Xiaomi HyperOS incorporates expansive foundation models to elevate system applications, supporting functions like speech generation, image search, and AI artwork creation. Third-party apps can also leverage the capabilities of this integrated AI subsystem. Further, it supports HyperConnect which transforms connectivity, empowering users to manage all linked devices remotely. It facilitates switching camera sources in video calls, accessing cameras across different devices, and facilitating seamless data transfer between devices.