Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro announced with wireless charging support, ANC technology and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2021 4:38 pm

Xiaomi has announced its FlipBuds Pro TWS earbuds that come with ANC technology and Qualcomm's flagship audio chip
Xiaomi has announced its latest TWS audio accessory called the FlipBuds Pro. These earbuds are a first from the company which feature ANC technology that can bring down the surrounding noise to just 40dB. 

 

The FlipBuds Pro earbuds by Xiaomi come only in a single Black colour option and cost CNY799 (approx Rs 9,100). The earbuds achieve the ANC tech through three microphones where the first one identifies the voice of the speaker during a call. The second one is listening for external noise and isolating it, while the third one makes sure the voice of the speaker doesn't gets muted accidentally. 

 

FlipBuds Pro

The TWS earbuds also equip Qualcomm's QCC5151 flagship Bluetooth audio chip which further helps in filtering out environmental sounds such as wind noises. The FlipBuds Pro make use of Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and also has support for aptX Adaptive Dynamic Codec Protocol.

 

FlipBuds Pro

 

The Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro can run for 7 hours on a single charge with the number coming down to 5 hours while ANC is ON. You get 28 hours of total playtime with the charging case. The case has a USB-C charging port and also supports wireless charging.

 

If you have a Mi Mix Fold, Mi 11 series smartphone, Mi 10 series smartphone, Redmi K40 series, Remdi K30 series, or a Redmi Note 9 Pro, you can make use of the feature which reduces the latency further down for an enhanced audio video sync experience. 

Latest Smartphones
Big Battery (4000 & above)
Quad Camera
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
16MP FRONT CAMERA

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Latest Smartphones
Big Battery (4000 & above)
Quad Camera
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
16MP FRONT CAMERA
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

