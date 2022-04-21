HomeNewsXiaomi Civi 1S launched with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Xiaomi Civi 1S launched with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Xiaomi Civi 1S has been launched in China which comes with a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Highlights

  • Xiaomi Civi 1S has been launched in China
  • Xiaomi Civi 1S comes with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  • Xiaomi Civi 1S has a triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone in China called the Civi 1S. It is a lifestyle smartphone aimed at the female audience and is a slightly upgraded version of the Civi smartphone launched by Xiaomi last year. The Civi 1S comes with the new Snapdragon 778G+ SoC along with a slim body which is just 6.98mm thick.

The Xiaomi Civi 1S has been launched in three variants, including 8GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2299 (approx Rs 27,100), 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2599 (approx Rs 30,700), and a 12GB + 256GB trim, priced at CNY 2899 (approx Rs 34,200). It will be sold in a bunch of colour options including black, pink, blue, or silver colours.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Specifications

The phone features a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour panel, and HDR10+ support. Xiaomi Civi 1S packs the Snapdragon 778G+ processor under the hood. It comes win up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 shooter.

As for software, the handset runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. There’s also a 4500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G, dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a linear vibration motor along with an IR Blaster. In terms of audio, the Xiaomi Civi 1S is equipped with dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

