Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: Things you should know

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launch the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27, 2022. This will be the first tablet from the company to debut in India in a long time. On the same date, Xiaomi announced that it would be launching the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone in India.

For the unaware, the tablet had already launched in China last year in August. The Xiaomi Pad 5 later made its global debut and is already available in some markets.

The upcoming Xiaomi Pad 5 will mark Xiaomi’s comeback in the tablet category in the Indian market. To recall, the company had launched the Mi Pad back in 2015 in the Indian market. After that Xiaomi didn’t release its successor in the country.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be sold on Amazon in addition to mi.com and offline stores. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications, features and price of the Xiaomi Pad 5.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch in India on April 27

Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications and Features in India (Expected)

Since the device has already been launched in China, we expect the company to launch the tablet in India with the same specifications. It features an 11-inch WQHD+ (1,600×2,560 pixel) TrueTone display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. Further, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In addition, for optics, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, and an LED flash. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with 1080p recording.

The tablet is backed by an 8,720mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, Xiaomi claims it offers up to 10 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, and 5 days of music playback.

The device runs on MIUI 12.5 Pad OS software skin based on Android 11. Additionally, the tablet comes with quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and more. It weighs 511grams and measures 254.69 × 166.25 × 6.85mm. Lastly, the tablet supports Face Unlock and also supports split-screen for multitasking.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Price in India (Expected)

Globally, in terms of pricing, the new Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs 30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in Cosmic Gray and Pearl White colour options. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is expected to launch in India at around Rs 25,000.

Competitors

The tablet market in India is full of Realme, Samsung and Nokia tabs. However, once launched in India, the Xiaomi Pad 5 will face tough competition from some of the other tablets which are already available for sale in the country. To name a few, we have Realme Pad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Moto Tab G70 LTE, Nokia T20 and Lenovo Yoga Tab 11.

Out of these, Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is the costliest of all and is priced at Rs 40,000. The tablet comes with an Octa-Core Helio G90T processor, 8-megapixel rear camera, 7500mAh battery and more. The tablet is equipped with JBL powered quad-stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.

The Realme Pad LTE model comes in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants. They are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. The Wi-Fi only variant will cost you Rs 13,999 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It comes in Grey and Beige colours. This tablet comes with a 10.4-inch display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 8-megapixel rear camera and 7,100 mAh battery.

The Nokia T20 is priced at Rs 15,499 for the 3GB + 32GB Wi-Fi version. The 4GB + 64GB LTE version is priced at Rs 16,499. It features a 10.4-inch display, Unisoc Tiger T610 chipset, 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8200mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at Rs 17,999. It features a 10.5-inch TFT display, quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, UNISOC T618 processor, a 7040mAh battery and 8-megapixel rear camera.

Moto Tab G70 LTE is priced at Rs 21,999 in India. The tablet comes with an 11-inch 2K LCD display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 13MP rear camera, 7700mAH battery and more.