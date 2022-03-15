Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro specifications, images tipped before launch

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Buds 3T Pro alongside the Watch S1 Active and the Xiaomi 12 series at its global launch event today. Before the official announcement, we now already have a first look at the TWS earbuds along with its specifications. The leak suggests the earbuds will support ANC and up to 6 hours of playback time.

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro have been listed on GreaTecno website ahead of the launch that seems to confirm what the TWS earbuds will pack. The new Xiaomi earbuds will come with 10mm dual drivers along with Active Noise Cancellation support which can cancel up to 40db noise.

Further, the buds will have Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. The case packs a 380mAh battery while each earbud has a 38mAh battery. The listing further reveals that the Buds 3T Pro will deliver 6 hours of playback time without ANC. With the charging case, it offers around 24 hours of battery life without ANC.

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro carries support for both wired and wireless charging. The listing states that it will take around 70 minutes to charge the 3T Pro through wired charging. Lastly, it will offer support for features like assistant support, spatial audio, transparency mode, game mode, LHDC 4.0 codec, and IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Buds could be priced at 127 EUR as per the listing, which converts to Rs 10,600. However, nothing has been officially confirmed by the brand regarding the availability and pricing of the buds.