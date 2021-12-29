Xiaomi Buds 3 with Active Noise Cancellation, Watch S1 with 1.43-inch AMOLED display announced

Along with the launch of Xiaomi 12 series, the company has also launched Xiaomi Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch.

Xiaomi Buds 3 and Xiaomi Watch S1 Price

The Xiaomi Buds 3 are priced at CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,300). They come in Black Jade and First Snow White colours.

Xiaomi Watch S1 is priced at CNY 1,049 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the Viton wristband option. The leather wristband is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,900). The smartwatch comes in Obsidian Black with Black Viton Strap as well as Streamer Silver with Brown and Blue Leather Strap options.

Xiaomi Buds 3 specifications

The company’s latest TWS headset come with dual-magnetic dynamic driver and Hi-Fi audio. The Xiaomi Buds 3 has three microphones of feedforward, feedback, and talk that are claimed to achieve a depth of up to 40dB noise cancellation. There are three distinct ANC modes, namely Mild Noise Reduction, Balanced Noise Reduction, and Deep Noise Reduction for different scenarios.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 12 series unveiled, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The earbuds come with touch control for attending voice calls and adjusting audio output. In addition, the buds are claimed to offer up to 7 hours of music playback on a single charge and 32 hours of total usage with the case that also offers Qi wireless charging.

The Buds 3 have IP55-rated dust and water resistance. Lastly, they support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Xiaomi Watch S1 specifications

The smartwach features 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with 466 × 466pixels resolution. Further, there is Sapphire glass protection and Always-on display. It can connect to devices running Android 6.0 and above; iOS 10 and above

The watch supports 117 fitness modes and 5ATM water resistance. Further, it also comes with NFC for contactless payment and supports Bluetooth calls, and dual-frequency GNSS positioning.

The Watch S1 supports sleep tracking, heart rate, and blood oxygen monitoring. It comes with a 470mAh battery and promises up to 12 days of battery life. Lastly, there is Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.