Xiaomi 14 Pro renders leaked: Flat frame, thin bezels showcased

Xiaomi 14 series is set to debut in the upcoming months and it is going to be the next flagship smartphone series from the Chinese brand. Ahead of the launch, a bunch of leaked renders have given us our first look at the Xiaomi 14 Pro and one can notice it has a flat frame, thin bezels around the display, and much more.

The leak comes from 91Mobiles with OnLeaks as source, that gives us the high quality renders of the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Showcased in black colour, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is touted to sport a flat display instead of a curved one. The phone’s also thicker than the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The camera module has also undergone a revamp, with four Sensors housed inside a square-shaped array. On the front, it has a 6.6-inch flat 2.5D display with a punch-hole camera placed at the top-centre. The frame of the device is flat, with the power button and volume rocker on the right spine.

Aside from this, there’s not much known about the specifications of the handset, except that it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which is set to debut later this month. The display could have a 2K Resolution with 120Hz refresh rate.

It could pack a 4,860mAh battery paired with 120W fast wired charging support, and 50W wireless charging support. Next, it should come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos supported stereo speakers and an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is set to join the already long list of expected smartphones that will employ the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This list includes iQOO 12 series, Honor Magic 6 series, OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and many more. We should get more information about the devices and the Chipset in the upcoming days or weeks.