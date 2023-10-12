Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: List of phones expected to launch soon with the chip

Qualcomm, on an annual basis, unveils the most powerful mobile Processor it has ever made and this year, it is going to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. While it is expected to launch soon, a list of smartphones has already been leaked which is expected to be powered by this chipset. So here’s that list:

iQOO 12 series

The leak that comes from Digital Chat Station, says that iQOO 12 series is going to be one of the first smartphone series to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro will purportedly be announced in November in the Chinese market. A recent leak further claimed that the iQOO 12 series will debut in the same month in India.

The iQOO 12 should come with a 6.78-inch E7 AMOLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate support and a 2Kresolution. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. The devices also come with an HDR10+ certification and 1440Hz PWM Dimming.

Under the hood, it should be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It will feature up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage.The iQOO 12 5G should get a 50MP OIS-assisted main camera, an 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 64MP telephoto camera sensor with 3x optical zoom. It should sport a 16MP front camera.

The iQOO 12 packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 200W Fast charging out of the box. It runs on the latest Android 14-based OriginOS skin out of the box. The global variants will boot Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.

OnePlus 12

The next smartphone that will come packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor will be the OnePlus 12. It is also expected to launch in China sometime in November 2023. Some leaked renders suggest that the overall design of the OnePlus 12 remains similar to its predecessor, with the camera array positioned in the same place as before. However, the inside of the array has changed, with it now including a 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscope lens.

Per leaks, it will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with a 2K Resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an LTPO panel, allowing for dynamic refresh rate adjustment.

Accompanying the chip will be 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will pack a 5400mAh battery, which is a considerable increase from the 5000mAh unit found in the OnePlus 11. Furthermore, it will support 100W wired charging, which will come bundled within the box. It will also support 50W wireless charging.

Then, there will be a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera on the rear. Further, it will come with 3X Optical Zoom capabilities. The camera has been co-developed in partnership with Hasselblad, the same as last three years’ models. On the front, it will get a 32MP camera sensor.

The device will run on Oxygen OS 14, based on the latest Android 14. For biometrics, it will include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 14 series

Xiaomi’s 13 series smartphones packed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the next up in their flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 14 series, will pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The latest report from IT Home suggests that the series will launch on October 27 in India. The report cites Xiaomi’s offline store personnel and multiple bloggers in the country as its source of the information.

The smartphone is tipped to sport an AMOLED Display with 2K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is even expected to have a titanium frame and satellite connectivity. There will be a 5,000mAh battery under the hood with 120W wired Fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Realme GT 5 Pro

Next in line is the Realme GT 5 Pro, which is supposedly packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Realme GT 5 Pro is expected to come with a curved display with a resolution of 2K. It should further get 24GB of RAM and 1TB of inbuilt storage. It could pack an unspecified Sony IMX9 1/1.4x primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the report added that the Realme GT 5 Pro will support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. There’s no information on the battery capacity details of the handset.

Red Magic 9 series

Red Magic 9 series of gaming phones could debut as soon as in December of this year or by January of 2024. It should come with the Chipset in concern, paired with 12 GB RAM. It will ship with Android 14 out of the box, according to a Geekbench listing of the smartphone.

Meizu 21 series

Various leaks suggest that Meizu 21 series smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, feature a vertical camera stack and an RGB ring LED flash, and will launch sometime in Q1 of 2024. They could feature flat displays, 50MP main camera with OIS and a periscope telephoto unit.

Honor Magic 6 series

Then, Honor Magic 6 series could also be coming with the upcoming flagship chipset from Qualcomm. Reports suggest that the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate will come with a 200MP camera sensor.

Oppo Find X7 series

The Find X7 series, consisting of the Find X7 and the Find X7 Pro, will be debuting sometime during Q1 of 2024 and it will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as well. It’s specs include Samsung E6 2K LTPO screen with 2500 nits brightness, a 32MP IMX709 selfie camera, an IMX989 50MP main shooter, an IMX890 ultrawide sensor, and an IMX890 periscope camera.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Lastly, the Galaxy S24 series is also set to debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and rumours point towards a January 2024 launch. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all the regions, the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ could get the chip only in America whereas the rest of the world will get the Exynos 2400 processor. We have compiled a whole list of leaks for all three smartphones in the series so make sure to check that out