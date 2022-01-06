Xiaomi 11T Pro teased at the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launch

Xiaomi has today launched Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge smartphones in India. At the launch event, the company has teased the launch of a “HyperPhone”.

Xiaomi however did not confirm the official name of the HyperPhone that it teased. As per the teaser shared, the phone could be Xiaomi 11T Pro launched in Europe last September. This phone comes with the 120W Hypercharge charging support.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was launched in Europe. It has a price tag of EUR 649 (approx. Rs 56,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, EUR 699 (approx. Rs 60,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and EUR 749 (approx. Rs 65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate that has support for AdaptiveSync. In addition, the display has Gorilla Glass Victus protection with up to 480Hz of the touch sampling rate.

The 11T Pro draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has up to 12GB GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Further, the smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera lens.

Besides, a 5,000mAh battery back the smartphone with 120W fast wired charging support. Lastly, the connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has been launched in India in two configurations — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. These models are priced at Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively.The Xiaomi 11i also comes in the same configurations as the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. The Xiaomi 11i 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 24,999. The 8GB + 128GB comes at Rs 26,999.